Russia expands its soft power influence across Africa

Russia is ramping up a campaign to extend its influence across Africa.

Last week, Moscow’s foreign minister said that around 100 employees had been redeployed from Europe to diplomatic missions in Africa, where Russia is planning to reopen a dozen or so new embassies. Meanwhile, the Russian Orthodox Church has expanded to at least 34 countries across the continent in recent years, and Russia has tripled its scholarship places for African students.

As Moscow struggles with a weakening wartime economy, its diplomatic push on the continent offers a way to increase its global footprint, one in which it can avoid committing to deliver massive infrastructure investments such as those offered by China or the US. The Kremlin also recently created a new international relations department that focuses on countries selected by Russian President Vladimir Putin: A special team will look after Africa policy, Bloomberg reported.