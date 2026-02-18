Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Russia, Belarus allowed to compete at Paralympics

Feb 18, 2026, 7:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Various flags displayed during the Winter Olympics.
Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Russia and its ally Belarus will compete under their own flags at next month’s Paralympics following a yearslong ban.

Both were barred from Olympic and Paralympic competitions after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though some athletes were permitted to participate under a neutral flag.

The international Paralympic federations had said they would maintain the ban, but the two countries won an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport: 10 of their athletes will compete in ski and snowboard events.

The decision may suggest a wider weakening of global sporting bodies’ stance: Soccer’s governing body banned Russia from the 2022 men’s World Cup, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently said he favored lifting the restriction because it “has achieved nothing.”

Tom Chivers
AD