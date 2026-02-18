Russia, Belarus allowed to compete at Paralympics

Russia and its ally Belarus will compete under their own flags at next month’s Paralympics following a yearslong ban.

Both were barred from Olympic and Paralympic competitions after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though some athletes were permitted to participate under a neutral flag.

The international Paralympic federations had said they would maintain the ban, but the two countries won an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport: 10 of their athletes will compete in ski and snowboard events.

The decision may suggest a wider weakening of global sporting bodies’ stance: Soccer’s governing body banned Russia from the 2022 men’s World Cup, but FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently said he favored lifting the restriction because it “has achieved nothing.”