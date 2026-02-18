Events Email Briefings
Watch: Restoring Trust in Media

Semafor Events
Feb 18, 2026, 8:53am EST
Media
The Scene

As trust in news declines and business models evolve, media power is being reshaped by mergers, regulation, and ownership battles. Meanwhile, creators are redefining mainstream success with new formats, distribution models, and tones.

Semafor’s annual Trust in Media Summit will convene the industry’s most influential leaders in the heart of Washington, DC, for candid, forward-looking conversations led by Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith and Media Editor Max Tani, moving beyond the headlines to explore what comes next.

Highlights

Check back after the event…

