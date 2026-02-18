Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Peru removes interim president over dealings with Chinese firms

Feb 18, 2026, 7:45am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Outgoing Peruvian President Jose Jeri.
Gerardo Marin/File Photo/Reuters

Peruvian lawmakers removed the country’s interim president from office over a scandal involving undeclared meetings with Chinese businesspeople.

The ouster cemented Peru’s status as among the least stable countries in Latin America — José Jerí was the country’s eighth president in less than a decade — and comes just two months ahead of scheduled general elections.

It also points to the country’s emergence as a battleground for influence between the US and China. Washington warned last week that Lima was surrendering its sovereignty by giving Beijing too much control over a Pacific deep-water port built by a Chinese company in Peru, a mammoth infrastructure project that has sparked concern that China is wielding power in the US’ backyard.

A chart showing Peru’s main export destinations.
Prashant Rao
AD