Meta CEO testifies in landmark social media addiction trial

Feb 18, 2026, 5:12pm EST
Mark Zuckerberg
Mike Blake/Reuters

Mark Zuckerberg testified in court Wednesday that increasing engagement time on Instagram wasn’t Meta’s goal, as he defended his company in a landmark trial over social media addiction.

The California case has drawn comparisons to the lawsuits brought against Big Tobacco in the 1990s, which forced a national reckoning over the harms of smoking.

The case also targets Google’s YouTube, and will serve as a test for a bevy of suits against other platforms, including TikTok and Snap.

Governments around the world have lobbed similar accusations against social media sites and are pursuing outright bans for teen users.

Chart showing polling on teens’ views of social media harms
J.D. Capelouto
