Meta CEO testifies in landmark social media addiction trial

Mark Zuckerberg testified in court Wednesday that increasing engagement time on Instagram wasn’t Meta’s goal, as he defended his company in a landmark trial over social media addiction.

The California case has drawn comparisons to the lawsuits brought against Big Tobacco in the 1990s, which forced a national reckoning over the harms of smoking.

The case also targets Google’s YouTube, and will serve as a test for a bevy of suits against other platforms, including TikTok and Snap.

Governments around the world have lobbed similar accusations against social media sites and are pursuing outright bans for teen users.