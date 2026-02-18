Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Japan announces US investments as part of $550B trade deal

Feb 18, 2026, 7:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Japan’s prime minister.
Franck Robichon/Reuters

Japan unveiled $36 billion in investments in US fossil fuel and mineral projects, part of a $550 billion trade agreement struck with President Donald Trump.

The first projects include a huge natural-gas power plant in Ohio, “the largest in history” according to Trump, and an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. As part of last year’s deal, Washington agreed to reduce tariffs on Japanese exports, namely cars, although it could reinstate them if Tokyo fails to meet its commitments.

China faces similar risks: Beijing pledged to boost its purchases of agricultural goods from the US, with American soybean farmers particularly struggling as Chinese sales dropped 80% year-on-year in 2025. But port data showed that sales have not picked up.

A chart showing the largest US trade deficits by country.
Tom Chivers
AD