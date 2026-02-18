Japan announces US investments as part of $550B trade deal

Japan unveiled $36 billion in investments in US fossil fuel and mineral projects, part of a $550 billion trade agreement struck with President Donald Trump.

The first projects include a huge natural-gas power plant in Ohio, “the largest in history” according to Trump, and an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. As part of last year’s deal, Washington agreed to reduce tariffs on Japanese exports, namely cars, although it could reinstate them if Tokyo fails to meet its commitments.

China faces similar risks: Beijing pledged to boost its purchases of agricultural goods from the US, with American soybean farmers particularly struggling as Chinese sales dropped 80% year-on-year in 2025. But port data showed that sales have not picked up.