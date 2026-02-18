Events Email Briefings
Germany’s population to shrink faster than expected

Feb 18, 2026, 5:15pm EST
Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Germany’s population is set to shrink 5% by 2050, much faster than previously anticipated, new forecasts suggest.

The shift risks further straining a pension system that already accounts for about a quarter of the country’s budget. Previous predictions had underestimated present population, net migration, and birthrate decline.

Other countries have similar problems — Japan and China both saw plummeting birth rates in 2025.

But “there is no powerful reason to fear declining populations,” the Financial Times’ chief economics commentator argued: While there will be more pensioners dependent on fewer workers, there will also be fewer children dependent on their parents, and rising retirement ages and AI-fueled productivity could stave off economic collapse.

Chart showing declines in different countries’ fertility rates
Tom Chivers
