European companies look to catch up in the AI race

Two big industry moves showcased European ambitions to make ground in the AI race.

French startup Mistral AI made its first acquisition, buying a Parisian AI infrastructure company, as it tries to move from simply developing models to becoming a one-stop shop. And a top British AI researcher is looking to raise $1 billion for a new company building “superhuman intelligence,” in what would be the largest-ever European seed round.

David Silver, formerly of Google DeepMind, sparked a flurry of excitement as investors raced to find competitors to US and Chinese AI giants. Europe remains way behind Silicon Valley, though: Mistral’s $14 billion valuation, which makes it Europe’s largest AI firm, is barely 2% of the estimated worth of OpenAI.