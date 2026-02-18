Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

European Central Bank chief reported to leave role early

Feb 18, 2026, 7:36am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
ECB President Christine Lagarde.
Heiko Becker/File Photo/Reuters

The European Central Bank’s chief will reportedly leave her role early, part of what analysts characterized as efforts to “future-proof” against the anticipated rise of the far right in upcoming French elections.

The ECB did not confirm a Financial Times report that Christine Lagarde would depart ahead of French presidential elections in April 2027. Her leaving, combined with the surprise early exit of the head of the Bank of France, offers European leaders a chance to select a replacement ahead of the French vote.

The anti-immigration National Rally — which has previously called for an exit from the euro, a position it has since reversed — is expected to perform well in those polls.

Prashant Rao
AD