European Central Bank chief reported to leave role early

The European Central Bank’s chief will reportedly leave her role early, part of what analysts characterized as efforts to “future-proof” against the anticipated rise of the far right in upcoming French elections.

The ECB did not confirm a Financial Times report that Christine Lagarde would depart ahead of French presidential elections in April 2027. Her leaving, combined with the surprise early exit of the head of the Bank of France, offers European leaders a chance to select a replacement ahead of the French vote.

The anti-immigration National Rally — which has previously called for an exit from the euro, a position it has since reversed — is expected to perform well in those polls.