Exclusive / Democratic groups wage populist fight on Trump tax cuts

Democrats are shaking up their campaign against the GOP’s 2025 tax cuts.

The group Fair Share America is rebranding as Families Over Billionaires and launching the Stop the Billionaire Bailout PAC.

It’s a sign of Democrats leaning into the economic populist fight, a battle that the group’s executive director, Kristen Crowell, said “intensified” after Trump signed the 2025 tax law.

The PAC plans to raise $3 million, according to details first shared with Semafor, and aims to capitalize on new polling showing that voters want to raise taxes on billionaires and corporations.

Democrats’ Biden-era goals of raising taxes on wealthy Americans and big companies to fund upgrades to health care, education, and clean energy were somewhat stifled by their 50-50 majority.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., says he’s “grateful” for an ally “in the fight to build an economy that works for everyone.”