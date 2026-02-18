China puts tech freebies to the test during Lunar New Year

Chinese tech companies continued their Willy Wonka-style push to attract chatbot users this week during Lunar New Year celebrations by giving away tech, shopping vouchers, and even cash. The companies already offer free chatbots but are trying to boost their bottom lines by increasing engagement in a way that’s culturally resonant. It’s a much different strategy than the tiered subscription-based models American tech companies often offer. (A similar giveaway war has played out across industries in China, from food delivery to fast fashion, which has contributed to recent deflationary pressures.)

Still, everything free comes at a cost. Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent will altogether spend 4.5 billion yuan ($649 million) on cash incentives during the holidays, Bloomberg reported. And ByteDance offered its chatbot users tech winnings including humanoid robots, electric vehicles, and drones.