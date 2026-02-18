Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Apple survives AI ‘whack-a-mole’

Feb 18, 2026, 5:11pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tim Cook
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Apple is increasingly diverging from its tech giant peers on the stock market as it dodges the AI-fueled anxiety roiling the industry.

The company’s correlation to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is at its lowest point since 2006. That’s a positive, one strategist said, given that the market is playing “AI whack-a-mole” as investor sentiment swings from fears of dramatic AI investments not paying off to worries that AI is going to kill traditional software businesses.

But Apple “doesn’t fit the bill on either side of that angst,” Bloomberg wrote. While the company has faced challenges integrating AI into its products, it also hasn’t joined the mega-spending spree that has strained its competitors’ finances.

J.D. Capelouto
AD