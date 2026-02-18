Apple eyes new hardware, directly competes with Meta: Report

Apple is pressing ahead in developing three wearables as it tries to define the next major way humans will interact with AI. In direct competition with Meta, Apple’s smart glasses will serve as a constant AI companion, able to take pictures, play music, answer questions, and perform actions, like inputting information from a physical invitation into a digital calendar, Bloomberg reported. AI-supported AirPods with cameras are also in the works, as is a pendant that serves as an extension to the phone. The pendant, which can attach to a shirt or necklace, is a particularly risky experiment after similar products have drawn criticism or failed.

After a shaky start in model development, Apple has struggled to find its footing in the AI race. A partnership with Google’s Gemini to power the next generation of Siri brought it back to the present. While the iPhone maker hasn’t been able to carve a niche as a software leader in AI, its install base and manufacturing network position it as a serious contender in the next hardware space.