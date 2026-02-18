Events Email Briefings
Africa’s creative economy offers new investment opportunities

Feb 18, 2026, 8:19am EST
The Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Fair.
Luc Gnago/Reuters

Africa’s creative economy could be worth $200 billion by 2030 and offers “unprecedented opportunities for strategic investors,” according to new analysis from the Brookings Institution.

The continent has seen major growth in its music, fashion, film and gaming industries in recent years: In 2024, Africa’s gaming industry revenue was projected to surpass $1 billion, with 66 active studios across 23 countries, wrote Landry Signé, senior fellow at the US think tank’s Africa Growth Initiative. He spotlighted South Africa as a particular hub for esports and said Africa’s gaming industry offers “tech-enabled scalability with proven monetization models” that could incorporate industries like mobile money.

A chart showing the number of video game development studios by country.
Semafor Staff
