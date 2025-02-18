US and Russia begin talks in Saudi Arabia over ending Ukraine war

Senior diplomats from the US and Russia began talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday aimed at ending the Ukraine war, marking the highest-level talks between the two countries since the war broke out in 2022.

The US delegation — headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio — has cautioned that the meeting in Riyadh is a preliminary step to determine whether Russia is “serious” about ending the war, The BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said its priority was to normalize ties with the US.

Ukraine is noticeably absent from the talks after the US declined to invite the country, while European officials have also been sidelined. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will not recognize any decisions stemming from talks that Kyiv is not involved in.

AD

Ukrainian and European leaders were blindsided last week after US President Donald Trump announced that he had held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that they would begin peace negotiations.

European leaders — who were outraged to not be invited to the ceasefire talks — held an emergency meeting in Paris yesterday to discuss their approach to the US and the war going forward.