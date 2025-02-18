Trump’s Labor pick will need unusual help to get confirmed

Lori Chavez-DeRemer is going to need help from Rand Paul, Democrats, or both if she wants to become Donald Trump’s labor secretary. She’s about to get a preview of how hard that may be.

The former Republican congresswoman is already boxed in ahead of her confirmation hearing this week before the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. She has more bipartisan appeal than most other Trump nominees, but the committee’s membership and growing Democratic outrage at Trump are complicating her path to the Cabinet.

Paul, R-Ky., is a senior committee member and Chavez-DeRemer opponent for now, citing her support of the pro-union PRO Act while she served in the House. She’s finding fewer Democratic fans than she might have hoped for, too, as the party protests Trump’s moves to unilaterally dismantle huge portions of the federal government.

“You can do the numbers,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who chairs the committee overseeing her nomination, told Semafor. “We need a majority. We need somebody else to vote if Rand’s going to vote negative … Rand is a chair of the right-to-work caucus. So once he establishes something, it’s hard to move him off.”

Cassidy said he’ll try to sway Paul on Chavez-DeRemer, but Democratic support may be an easier path. The committee’s 11 Democrats include several with bipartisan inclinations, and Chavez-DeRemer will have to convince some of them that she’ll stand up for the Labor Department even if Trump comes for it — one of the last flashpoints left as Trump stocks his adviser ranks with loyalists.

Some Democrats on the committee are already against her. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said he had a “good conversation” with Chavez-DeRemer but questioned whether anyone at the administration would listen to the labor secretary. His bottom line: “I’m not supporting nominees as long as the lawlessness continues.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was even more blunt: “I’m a hard no on her. And it’s not a protest vote. It’s about her character and commitment to the Constitution. She didn’t bow out of this job when she found out Trump was going to force her to act illegally.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the top Democrat on the committee, and former chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., both said they’ll wait for the hearing before commenting. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said she’s not ruling out a yes vote just yet: “I’ll give her a fair shake.”

Asked about Democrats souring on all Trump nominations as he steamrolls over Congress, she said: “There are folks with sentiment. I try to view each nominee through the lens of whether they will help or hurt Wisconsin.”