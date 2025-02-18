Israel says talks for second phase of Gaza ceasefire to start this week

Israel will begin negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal this week, the country’s foreign minister said Tuesday, raising hopes that a fragile truce might be prolonged without hostilities restarting.

“We had yesterday night a security cabinet meeting. We decided to open negotiations on the second phase. It will happen this week,” Gideon Saar said, according to AFP, adding that Israel would work to ensure the release of all remaining hostages.

Israel is seeking a “complete demilitarisation” of the enclave that would see the presence of Hamas and other militant groups removed entirely, Saar told reporters. The country would also reject any plan that would see civilian control in Gaza transferred from Hamas to the Palestinian Authority, he said.

Talks for the second phase of the deal were supposed to start Feb. 3 before the first phase ends at the beginning of March.

However Qatar, a key mediator, said the negotiations have not started yet.