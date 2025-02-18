Montana seeks to ban mRNA shots as vaccine hesitancy soars

Montana’s state legislature will vote on a bill to ban mRNA immunisations, in the latest sign of how soaring vaccine hesitancy in the US is becoming a medical reality.

A physician in the US state told a House committee that the vaccines are “the most destructive and lethal medical products [ever] used,” The Daily Inter Lake reported.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a noted vaccine skeptic, and President Donald Trump has expressed concerns about links, which have been debunked, between vaccines and autism.

Vaccine hesitancy has been rising, especially since the pandemic: One Texas county with widespread vaccine exemptions is now the epicenter of an ongoing measles outbreak, and scientists partly blame this year’s unusually intense flu season on reduced vaccination rates. Flu vaccinations were at their lowest in 12 years last winter.