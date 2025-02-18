Europe talks up defense spending under US pressure

European nations talked up the possibility of raising defense spending in the face of US pressure and their exclusion from Ukraine peace talks.

In statements given around an emergency summit of European leaders in Paris Monday, France proposed joint Europe-wide bonds to fund increased military expenditure, while Poland’s prime minister pushed fellow European Union nations to ramp up their defense budgets.

US President Donald Trump and his administration — who have repeatedly criticized European reliance on US defense — also voiced openness to increasing arms sales to the continent with the intention of the weapons being sent to Ukraine, when questioned by reporters Sunday.

However, much of the decision-making still depends on the results of Germany’s upcoming election: The country’s likely next chancellor has voiced openness to the idea of joint bonds, but coalition partners may balk, ING analysts noted.

Meanwhile, Russian and US delegates began talks over ending the war in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with analysts warning that the US could offer a deal that is unfavorable to long-term security against Russian aggression on the continent.