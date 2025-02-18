Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Europe talks up defense spending under US pressure

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Feb 18, 2025, 7:13am EST
Europe
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French President Emmanuel Macron. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

European nations talked up the possibility of raising defense spending in the face of US pressure and their exclusion from Ukraine peace talks.

In statements given around an emergency summit of European leaders in Paris Monday, France proposed joint Europe-wide bonds to fund increased military expenditure, while Poland’s prime minister pushed fellow European Union nations to ramp up their defense budgets.

US President Donald Trump and his administration — who have repeatedly criticized European reliance on US defense — also voiced openness to increasing arms sales to the continent with the intention of the weapons being sent to Ukraine, when questioned by reporters Sunday.

AD

However, much of the decision-making still depends on the results of Germany’s upcoming election: The country’s likely next chancellor has voiced openness to the idea of joint bonds, but coalition partners may balk, ING analysts noted.

Meanwhile, Russian and US delegates began talks over ending the war in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with analysts warning that the US could offer a deal that is unfavorable to long-term security against Russian aggression on the continent.

A chart showing defense spending as a share of GDP.
AD
AD