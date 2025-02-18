Argentina’s President Javier Milei faces probe over cryptocurrency crash

A judge in Argentina will investigate President Javier Milei’s role in promoting a cryptocurrency that crashed, marking the biggest crisis of his presidency to date.

Opposition lawmakers also threatened to impeach Milei over a post on X about $LIBRA, leading the country’s stock market to lose more than 5% on Monday.

As president, Milei has pushed through several profound economic changes that have led to the first budget surplus in 14 years, and to inflation rates plummeting.

While the moves have also sent poverty rates soaring, Milei has managed to preserve his popularity, which is now threatened by “cryptogate.” The debacle “is a slap in the face,” Milei told Argentina’s Todo Noticias.