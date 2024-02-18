Can AI count hate crimes?

Can a machine mimic a human trying to mimic a machine better than a human can?

Short answer: Yes. Longer answer: Yes, and it matters — in particular to a kind of high-stakes, everyday journalism that mixes qualitative and quantitative assessments, and which I suspect is pretty much the last thing most editors would entrust to AI.

Bear with me.

Large Language Models like ChatGPT are often derided — accurately — for the way they embody our many human flaws: inexactness, inconsistency, fuzzy thinking. Shouldn’t machines be able to do better, you ask. But what if those traits could be features, not bugs?

I was mulling these ideas during a class I’m co-teaching on computational journalism (I know, too much free time) and listening to a presentation on how hard it is to accurately collect hate crime statistics. The Department of Justice definition is pretty straightforward, but police departments around the country track them in different ways, often with different criteria. A massive annual DOJ survey of people’s experience of crime yields widely different results from the official numbers. How to square those circles?

One way is by trawling through hundreds of crime stories in local news sites to get a sense of what’s happening on the ground; a tried-and-tested journalism and research technique. There are three common ways to sort out which stories might refer to hate crimes and which might not: Write an incredibly detailed search term for key words in the stories; use some form of machine learning, feeding in hundreds of examples of hate crimes and hundreds that aren’t, and have the machine figure out what distinguishes one from the other; or pay a large number of people a little bit of money each to rate the stories as likely to be hate crimes or not (a process known as using a Mechanical Turk, so named for a fake chess-playing machine in the 1700s that actually had a human in it).

The first system is tough to pull off in practice; how can you be sure you’ve captured every possible nuance of every possible hate crime in your terms? The second is prone to error — who knows what false associations the machine might make, and how many existing biases in the data it will encode? And the third takes advantage of human understanding of nuance and complexity to identify hate crimes, but requires time, money and people.

But what if machines could substitute for people?

That’s what I set out to do.