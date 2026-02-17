US talks with Iran, Russia appear unlikely to make progress

Parallel talks resumed in Geneva aimed at curtailing Iran’s nuclear program and finalizing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but analysts held out little hope of lasting progress in either.

In both negotiations, opposing sides appear to have irreconcilable demands. Washington wants Tehran to curb its atomic ambitions and has sought to expand the talks to include Iran’s support for regional proxies and its missile program, efforts that the Islamic Republic has so far resisted.

And Moscow has shown little sign of budging from maximalist territorial demands and even carried out renewed strikes on Ukraine overnight. In a sign of Russia’s position, its negotiating team in today’s talks is helmed by a Kremlin aide who has previously questioned Ukraine’s sovereignty.