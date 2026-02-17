UN ‘extremely worried’ over Cuba’s humanitarian situation

The UN said it was “extremely worried” about a worsening humanitarian situation in Cuba as a tightened US embargo brings the island’s economy to a grinding halt.

Washington has upped pressure in a bid to replace Havana’s communist regime, cutting off oil shipments and, by extension, the economy. Ensuing blackouts have hit essential sectors, namely health care, while a lack of fuel has stunted the island’s vital tourism industry.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Havana will have to give its people freedoms before Washington lets up, though all signs point to a prolonged impasse, despite the toll on Cubans: Havana has said it is open to talks, though not to regime change.