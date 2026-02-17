Events Email Briefings
Trump suggests he is talking to Xi about Taiwan arms sale

Feb 17, 2026, 5:25pm EST
Taiwanese soldiers participate in drills
Ann Wang/Reuters

US President Donald Trump suggested Monday he was discussing future Taiwan weapons sales with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which would signal a stunning reversal of decadeslong US policy.

Previous administrations, including Trump’s, have refused to consult with Beijing ahead of arms sales to Taiwan, leading analysts to seek clarity on Trump’s ambiguous statement.

From Beijing’s perspective, trends in Taiwan are moving in a positive direction, and while US lawmakers warned Taipei that the threat from China “has never been greater,” some experts think Xi is satisfied with mere momentum toward his goal of Taiwan “reunification.”

Meanwhile, the US is beefing up its regional military presence, deploying more advanced missile systems in the Philippines to deter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

J.D. Capelouto
