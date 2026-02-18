Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Trump poised to tout critical minerals facility in Georgia

Feb 18, 2026, 4:58am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s scheduled Thursday trip to Rome, Georgia, to talk about affordability is the latest sign of a pre-midterms shift toward domestic economic policy that many in his party have clamored for.

In advance of his visit, Trump announced a new critical minerals facility in the state as well as projects in Texas and Ohio (which will also host top-tier Senate races this fall).

Expect Trump to focus his travel — which will feature a stop at a local business, according to a White House official — on the benefits to US workers from the new projects, which he billed as part of a trade deal with Japan.

He also might take the opportunity to keep bashing former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a longtime ally turned recent critic who represented the Rome area. “I’m not in his cult,” Greene said Tuesday.

Shelby Talcott and Eleanor Mueller
AD