Trump poised to tout critical minerals facility in Georgia

President Donald Trump’s scheduled Thursday trip to Rome, Georgia, to talk about affordability is the latest sign of a pre-midterms shift toward domestic economic policy that many in his party have clamored for.

In advance of his visit, Trump announced a new critical minerals facility in the state as well as projects in Texas and Ohio (which will also host top-tier Senate races this fall).

Expect Trump to focus his travel — which will feature a stop at a local business, according to a White House official — on the benefits to US workers from the new projects, which he billed as part of a trade deal with Japan.

He also might take the opportunity to keep bashing former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a longtime ally turned recent critic who represented the Rome area. “I’m not in his cult,” Greene said Tuesday.