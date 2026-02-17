More countries weigh social media bans for children

Global efforts to bar children from social media gathered momentum.

Germany’s governing coalition looks set to back a proposal to limit access for under-16s, a move likely to cause friction with Big Tech firms in the US, Bloomberg reported. India is discussing similar curbs. Australia imposed the first such ban late last year; France and Britain voted for restrictions last month; and a dozen or more other countries and US states are considering moves.

The scientific backing for curbs is ambiguous, The Economist reported: Research finds only weak evidence that “social media are harmful for the average child,” or that bans improve mental health. But regardless, voters are convinced, with a majority in 30 countries polled backing restrictions, and support across the political spectrum.