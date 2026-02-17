Little momentum for ending partial US government shutdown

These circumstances have top GOP officials bracing for a protracted funding lapse. White House officials even say they’ll have more enforcement flexibility during a shutdown than they would under the now-abandoned bipartisan funding agreement. That would seem to drive some urgency among Democrats, but many are not in a compromising mood to provide more dollars to immigration enforcement.

AD

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says his party is ready to cut a deal on Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding — on Democrats’ terms, of course — and fund the whole department. However, some rank-and-file Democrats are still floating the idea of funding everything except ICE and Customs and Border Protection, arguing those agencies are already funded and should be isolated from other key government functions.

“I support separating FEMA and TSA and the Coast Guard, and I support clawing back all the seven years of funding that were given to ICE in the Big Beautiful Bill,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Key government officials from departments like TSA, the Coast Guard, and FEMA will start missing paychecks in the coming weeks unless the Trump administration once again tries to shift money around. There’s some precedent for this situation: The 2018-19 shutdown ended as TSA workers started calling in sick en masse, degrading travel for millions of Americans. But it took about a month to have real teeth.

“The only thing the shutdown does is keep TSA agents from being paid. And it keeps the [ICE] guardrails that we already negotiated from going into effect,” said Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

