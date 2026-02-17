India warns over AI’s threat to youth population

India faces a particular AI challenge because of the country’s young population and their demand for jobs, the government’s chief economic advisor said.

He told an AI summit in New Delhi that India must create 8 million jobs a year to ensure its economic expansion; while AI will help rich countries facing demographic decline by boosting workers’ productivity, it will present difficulties for those, like India, that are still growing, he warned.

India’s economy is reliant on coding and call-center jobs, both particularly vulnerable to AI. Its problem may soon be the world’s: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that while AI and humans are more productive working together than either alone for now, that sweet-spot period will likely be brief.