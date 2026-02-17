Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

India warns over AI’s threat to youth population

Feb 17, 2026, 7:54am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Modi at the AI Impact Summit
India Press Information Bureau / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

India faces a particular AI challenge because of the country’s young population and their demand for jobs, the government’s chief economic advisor said.

He told an AI summit in New Delhi that India must create 8 million jobs a year to ensure its economic expansion; while AI will help rich countries facing demographic decline by boosting workers’ productivity, it will present difficulties for those, like India, that are still growing, he warned.

India’s economy is reliant on coding and call-center jobs, both particularly vulnerable to AI. Its problem may soon be the world’s: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that while AI and humans are more productive working together than either alone for now, that sweet-spot period will likely be brief.

A chart showing India’s youth unemployment.
Tom Chivers
AD