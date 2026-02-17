Events Email Briefings
Germany says France lagging behind on defense spending

Feb 17, 2026, 7:18am EST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Netherlands’ Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, Merz’ adviser for Foreign and Security policy Guenter Sautter and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk attend a joint meeting at the 62nd Munich Security Conference.
European leaders at the Munich Security Conference. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via Reuters.

Two European powers pushed for an acceleration in military spending, as US isolationism and Russian aggression piled pressure on the continent.

NATO members pledged last June to dedicate 5% of GDP to defense-related spending but Germany, which greenlit a huge debt-fuelled expansion of its military outlay, said France was lagging behind on its commitments.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, meanwhile, said the UK also had to “go faster” to meet its own, separate, target of 3% of GDP on defense. Both Britain and France are hampered by their economic woes: France, already heavily indebted, is in the midst of bitter rows over public spending, and the UK’s GDP has been stagnant for years.

A map showing defense spending in Europe as a share of GDP.
Tom Chivers
