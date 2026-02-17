Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

EV carmakers register $65 billion in write-offs globally

Feb 17, 2026, 8:20am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
An EV factory.
Rafael Martins/File Photo/Reuters

Carmakers registered $65 billion in write-offs globally as companies were forced to overhaul their EV investments, squeezed by a pivot in US climate policy and an overstated enthusiasm for the green transition.

Since the US axed its $7,500 federal tax credit in September, automakers and battery manufacturers have been scaling back by canceling projects, downsizing investments, and reviving plans to produce more traditional gas-powered vehicles.

It’s not a uniform retreat, however; sales of fully ​electric cars surpassed those of petrol-only vehicles in the EU for the first time in December, but European giants are still badly bruised from diminishing US demand: Stellantis, which once believed EVs would make up half of its US sales by 2030, took a $26 billion hit after scrapping several fully electric models and reviving its 5.7-litre engine for the US market. Industry leaders now expect EVs to account for just 5% of the new US vehicle market in the coming years.

Natasha Bracken
AD