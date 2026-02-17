CFTC to states: hands off prediction markets

These startups’ vision — a world where anything can be a binary contract — could replace large swaths of investing with simple yes-no markets: Will Walmart’s profits beat analyst expectations? That bet is more cleanly placed on Polymarket than on its minority investor, NYSE.

“The CFTC will no longer sit idly by while overzealous state governments undermine the agency’s exclusive jurisdiction,” Selig wrote in an op-ed. He didn’t mention sports contracts, which make up the vast majority of Kalshi’s betting and are the states’ main target.

States are protecting tens of billions of dollars in casino revenues, but have also cast a public policy eye on the rise of teen gambling. Prediction-market companies “are neglecting age restrictions, protection programs, revenue, consumer protections,” Massachusetts’ gambling regulator told Semafor in an interview earlier this year. (A Kalshi-linked X account says 57% of online gamblers are female, an improbable figure that raises the question of how many kids are using mom’s ID.)

Kalshi didn’t return a request for comment.