AI agents drive buzz for Raspberry Pi mini-computers

Shares in a British PC maker soared Tuesday after a social media post suggested that AI agents could drive demand for the simplest commercially available computer.

A Raspberry Pi is like a normal PC, except packed onto a single, credit card-sized circuit board. Popular with educators and computer hobbyists, the low-cost machines are now being sought for running AI agents like OpenClaw, as a safer alternative to a user’s main device, or the cloud, where agents could wreak havoc by, say, mistakenly wiping your entire drive.

Raspberry Pi has raised prices as the cost of memory increases globally, Bloomberg noted, but the 1GB model still costs as much as a cheap bottle of wine.