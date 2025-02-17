Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

USAID freeze hits Trump’s priorities in Latin America

Jeronimo Gonzalez and Mizy Clifton
Feb 17, 2025, 7:10am EST
South America
An advertisement that reads “Stay away from drugs. Fentanyl kills you” in Mexico.
Jose Luis Gonzales/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump’s foreign aid freeze is having unintended effects in Latin America, including halting programs aimed at stopping the flow of fentanyl.

Trump has vowed to impose tariffs unless Mexico stops the trafficking of fentanyl, a major killer of young adults in the US, but the aid freeze has halted funding that Mexican authorities rely on to destroy clandestine labs, Reuters reported.

Countries across Latin America are scrambling to respond to the cuts, which have dealt a blow to humanitarian programs designed to slow migration to the US — which Trump has also promised to crack down on — as well as conservation efforts in Brazil and coca eradication in Peru.

A chart showing USAID funding for Latin America by program.
AD
AD