European leaders scramble to emergency summit after ‘turning point’ in EU security

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that Europe’s security is at a “turning point” as European leaders scrambled to an emergency summit in Paris after the US appeared to radically shift its view toward its longstanding allies, and did not invite the bloc in talks over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

She added that now is the time for an “urgency mindset” and a surge in defense commitments. Her comments came hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would be prepared to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine following a potential ceasefire deal with Russia, becoming the first European leader to do so. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has also indicated potential ground support.

After President Donald Trump said the US had begun peace negotiations with Russia without consulting Ukraine or Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a European army, adding that the continent could no longer rely on Washington’s protection, Reuters reported.

Trump has derided Europe for a lack of commitment to its defense and has threatened to potentially remove American troops from the continent if weapons spending does not increase. On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance lambasted European powers over immigration and freedom of speech, in a speech that The Guardian said “laid bare the collapse of the transatlantic alliance.”