EU says it ‘cannot fill’ USAID funding gap as Africa seeks solutions

The European Union said it cannot plug the funding gap left by the United States suspending aid programs, as governments across Africa try to keep critical health care services running.

The US is the largest single aid donor in the world, disbursing some $72 billion in assistance in 2023, much of it through the US Agency for International Development (USAID). In that same year the EU, the largest collective donor, contributed almost $100 billion.

“We will not step back from our humanitarian commitments,” a European Commission spokesperson told Semafor, saying the bloc’s 2025 humanitarian budget alone stands at $1.9 billion — with $510 million earmarked for Africa. But the spokesperson added: “The funding gap is getting bigger, leaving millions in need. The EU cannot fill this gap left by others.”

AD

The comments come as sub-Saharan Africa reels from the impact of the Trump administration’s decision to suspend USAID spending for a 90-day review. The vast majority of the agency’s budget in the region goes on humanitarian and health aid — USAID spent more than $11 billion there in 2024, according to official figures — and the freeze has already shuttered services spanning from HIV clinics in Uganda to immunization programs in Nigeria.