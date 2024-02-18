Why African filmmakers aren’t producing nature documentaries

Every year, many nature and conservation films are shot in African countries and broadcast around the world, showcasing the continent’s abundance of wildlife, stunning landscapes, and cultures. But Africans are rarely responsible for these productions.

Local producers say opportunities for African filmmakers in the field are few and far between due to factors including limited access to parks and reserves, and the prohibitive cost of equipment, production, and distribution. As a result, many of the African nature films, shows and documentaries that gain global acclaim are produced by Western production companies and media houses such as the BBC.

A number of organizations have in recent years sought to change this. Among them is Nature, Environment & Wildlife Filmmakers (NEWF), a Durban, South Africa-based nonprofit founded by producers Noel and Pragna-Partosam Kok to build the capacity of African nature filmmakers. In 2022, it launched a collaborative program with the science and media nonprofit National Geographic Society to boost budding nature filmmakers across the continent. The initiative dubbed Africa Refocused offers filmmakers access to parks, equipment and specialized storytelling labs, such as a dive center to learn underwater filmmaking.

NEWF co-founder Noel Kok told Semafor Africa that it is also essential for homegrown talent to build local audiences for nature films. He noted that broadcasters and streaming platforms in Africa more readily commission entertainment genres, such as dramas and comedies, but rarely do the same for nature films.

“How do you change the story? You change the storyteller,” Kok said. “Our work is focused on changing the storyteller in Africa’s nature stories so that our perspectives as Africans are represented, and the key to do that is breaking down the barriers of entry and providing access.”