WNYC cancels one of its longest running shows

WNYC is canceling one of its longest-running shows.

The New York public radio station told staff on Friday that it would not renew The Takeaway after the show’s contract runs out in June, ending a 15-year run for a daily radio program that was originally launched as WNYC’s answer to NPR’s Morning Edition.

In an email to partner stations, WNYC leaders said the show's cancelation was the result of a loss in listeners in recent years.

"Unfortunately, the program’s decline in audience as well as the financial challenge of producing a daily show––a situation made more challenging this year by the headwinds facing many across media––has led us to this decision," they said.

In recent years, the show cycled through a number of hosts after internal battles spilled into public view. Host John Hockenberry left the show in 2017 following an allegation of harassment. His successor, Tanzina Vega followed suit in 2021 after reports that she berated staff and was the subject of internal complaints.

There were signs in recent days about uncertainty over the program’s future. Earlier this year, host Melissa Harris-Perry was briefly taken off the air for reasons that the show did not disclose. She returned earlier this week, announcing that she would continue to host the show through June.

In a tweet after this story was initially published on Friday, Harris-Perry criticized WNYC for its decision to cancel the show.

"The producers, editors, directors and team of @TheTakeaway deserve SO MUCH BETTER than this. This team is exceptional. Cancelling this show in this way is an act of institutional cruelty and abuse by the executives of @WNYC. I will stand for them until the end."