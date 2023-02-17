Here’s why Ukraine is accusing a French grocery chain of helping Russia in the war

The investigation found that Auchan, and some Auchan managers, directly procured goods to send to Russia’s frontline soldiers. The supplies sent included cigarettes, men’s socks and shoes, and fresh bread, The Insider reported. Packages sent to Russian soldiers were marked with labels declaring they contained “humanitarian aid.”

After Russia’s invasion in early 2022, most companies opted to end their Russian operations and pulled out of the country. That was not the case for France’s Mulliez Group, which maintained the presence of its Auchan and Leroy Merlin brands in Russia.

The decision prompted backlash at the time from Ukrainian officials like Kuleba, who called for a boycott of Auchan, writing: “Apparently, job losses in Russia are more important than the loss of life in Ukraine. If Auchan ignores 139 Ukrainian children murdered during this month of Russian invasion, let us ignore Auchan and all their products.”