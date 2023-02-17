Amsterdam's airport was brutally honest about its 'poor' 2022 performance

The poor performance was reflected is subpar financial results, according to the company's annual report. "Today, 17 February 2023, Royal Schiphol Group publishes poor financial results for 2022," the company's press release said.

To recover from "operational issues," it incurred extra costs of 120 million euros, leading to an overall loss of 28 million euros last year.

Like every other large international airport, Schiphol saw an uptick in traffic in 2022 compared to 2021. Over 52 million passengers passed through, more than double the number in 2021. Still, it was less than its pre-pandemic capacity: 71.7 million passengers went through Schiphol in 2019.

The return of passengers was coupled with a staffing shortage at the airport, leading to lines that snaked even outside the airport. In September, Schiphol said it was capping the number of travelers departing from the airport.

In another brutally honest press release, the company said it did so "after consulting with airlines, which are not happy about it."

They were right about that — KLM, the Dutch airline with a hub at Schiphol, called it a "hopeless situation, lacking any perspective."

The long lines had an affect on the company's bottom line. "Schiphol incurred further costs in settling passenger claims received from passengers who were at the airport on time but missed their flight due to an exceptional waiting time at security control," the annual report stated.

The Royal Schipol Group, which is partly owned by the Dutch Ministry of Finance and the city of Amsterdam, also owns the airports in Rotterdam and other smaller cities.