Video AI startup shifts compute to Saudi as AI chips arrive

Winning approval to buy “monstrous” numbers of the latest US artificial intelligence chips has made Saudi Arabia an attractive place to shift compute requirements, video AI startup Luma AI’s chief executive told Semafor, an early validation that there will be users as the kingdom pours billions into becoming a global data-center hub.

The approvals mean “the biggest uncertainty that was there is gone,” Amit Jain said in an interview. “The pipes are clear” for the kingdom’s access to AI chips, he added.



HUMAIN, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund-backed AI company, received Washington’s approval to buy 35,000 cutting-edge Nvidia Blackwell chips. The announcement was during the crown prince’s visit to US President Donald Trump, where HUMAIN also said it led a $900 million round for Luma AI, valuing the startup at more than $4 billion. The chips are just a start — HUMAIN expects it will need 400,000 over the next four years.

Saudi Arabia aims to become the third largest AI hub in the world, behind the US and China.