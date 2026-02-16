Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US-Iran tensions simmer ahead of more nuclear talks

Feb 16, 2026, 5:25pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Soldiers partake in IRGC demonstration
IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Iran’s foreign minister met with the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog Monday as Tehran signaled openness to a US deal in exchange for sanctions relief.

The countries are set for another round of nuclear talks on Tuesday aimed at reaching an agreement and averting a war.

US President Donald Trump prefers a diplomatic solution, and an Iranian minister told BBC that Tehran was willing to consider compromises, but military tensions are simmering.

Washington ordered a second group of aircraft carriers to the Middle East, while Iran on Monday began a new military drill in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran wants to “warn Washington that a war with Iran would have serious consequences for global energy markets,” one expert said.

J.D. Capelouto
AD