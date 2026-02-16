US backs Hungary’s Orbán as EU backs off

Hungary’s relations with the US and EU will play a central role in the country’s elections this spring.

The US secretary of state on Monday emphatically endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in his bid to serve a fifth term, stressing the close relationship between the nationalist premier and US President Donald Trump.

Hungary opposition leader Péter Magyar launched his campaign Sunday ahead of the April contest, vowing to return Budapest to its Western orientation. He wants to mend relations with the EU, which has withheld funds from Hungary over concerns of corruption and democratic backsliding.

But Brussels is reportedly scaling back its criticism of Orbán to avoid perceptions of election interference.