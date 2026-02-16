South Africa cashes in on adventure tourism

South Africa’s adventure tourism industry contributed $1.5 billion to the economy in 2024, according to a new report.

The sector generated about $656 billion in direct revenue and supported 91,000 jobs, found a white paper by the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association and Futureneer Advisors. “The findings underscore the scale of an industry often viewed as peripheral to mainstream travel, yet increasingly central to how tourism value is distributed,” noted Business Insider.

The global adventure tourism market is projected to reach $1.68 trillion by 2032, growing at an annual rate of 9.42%. The report identified opportunities to expand the country’s offering by moving beyond traditional tourism hotspots, such as Cape Town and Kruger National Park, into other mountain regions and rural corridors. “Adventure tourism is no longer a niche market for adrenaline junkies. It’s a powerful economic force reshaping how and where tourism revenue flows across destinations,” said the chair of SATSA’s Adventure Chapter.

