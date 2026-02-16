Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Nuclear proliferation gathers pace globally

Feb 16, 2026, 6:19am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The IAEA logo.
Elisabeth Mandl/Reuters

Evidence mounted that long-running global efforts to block nuclear proliferation were faltering.

France has suggested it could anchor a Europe-wide nuclear deterrent, proposals to which Estonia and Latvia have voiced openness, while Poland’s president has called for Warsaw to pursue its own independent capabilities to face down an “aggressive, imperial Russia.” The shift is not just evident in Europe: Satellite imagery analyzed by The New York Times showed that China was rapidly expanding its own nuclear arsenal, readying for “a new age of superpower rivalry.”

The momentum coincides with the expiry of a US-Russia nonproliferation treaty this month, and as diplomatic efforts to curtail other nuclear weapons buildouts — by Iran and North Korea — appear to stall or reverse.

A chart showing nuclear warheads by country.
Prashant Rao
AD