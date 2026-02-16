New Delhi summit highlights India’s AI ambitions

The world’s top tech executives are descending on New Delhi this week for an AI summit, part of India’s efforts to position itself as a global leader in next-generation technologies.

Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are investing billions in the country; startups like Anthropic and OpenAI also have offices there.

India has yet to produce an AI model that rivals its US or Chinese counterparts, but it is betting its competitive edge lies in the ability to deploy the tech at scale.

AI adoption in India “is even more extreme compared with the rest of the world,” Anthropic’s CEO said at the summit. “We can do experiments with hundreds of millions of people.”