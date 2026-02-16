Events Email Briefings
High-end hotels peddle gourmet bakeries over high-end bars

Feb 16, 2026, 6:28am EST
Peaches and cream Supremes are seen on display at Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery, in New York.
Roselle Chen/Reuters

High-end hotels are increasingly turning to celebrity bakers rather than celebrity bartenders.

Claridge’s in London now has its own bakery, as does the Berkeley, both run by famous bakers; elite venues in Dubai, Venice, and elsewhere are doing likewise. “Like a good hotel bar,” Bloomberg reported, “these are usually open to both guests and the local community.”

They represent the rise of “little treat culture,” one expert said, in which Gen Z consumers avoid lavish dinners but will spend on small luxuries.

They may also show another cultural trend, of younger people drinking less than the louche older generation: A quarter of British 16- to 24-year-olds were non-drinkers in 2022, nearly double the rate among 55- to 64-year-olds.

A Gallup poll showing US drinking habits.
Tom Chivers
