China’s consumer AI ambitions on display

Feb 16, 2026, 5:35pm EST
Chinese humanoid robots perform a dance
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Alibaba unveiled its latest AI model Tuesday during a big week for China’s tech firms that Beijing is betting will turbocharge the country’s lagging economy.

Giants like ByteDance and startups such as Zhipu also released upgraded models around Lunar New Year, while AI-powered humanoid robots stole the show at Monday’s annual new year gala, a variety show watched by millions.

That the Chinese tech companies released the new tools around the consumption-heavy holiday — along with aggressive promotions and giveaways — shows how much they’re pushing AI as a consumer product.

Beijing sees the tech as a much-needed tonic to counteract sluggish spending and a still-troubled property sector: Xi Jinping said building an “AI-plus strategy” is a top economic priority for 2026.

J.D. Capelouto
