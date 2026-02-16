Accounting giant KPMG fines partner for using AI to cheat on training exam

The accounting giant KPMG fined one of its partners for using AI to cheat on a training exam… about using AI, one of a number of unintentionally illustrative incidents involving the firm.

The $7,000 fine is one of several penalties it has meted out: Dozens of other staff have also been caught cheating on exams using AI. Notably, KPMG — an audit firm — has also demanded its own UK auditor charge less for auditing, because AI makes auditing cheaper.

The move is surprising, Bloomberg’s Matt Levine noted: It makes sense for most companies to demand such a discount, but “it is a crazy thing for an auditing firm to say to its auditor.”