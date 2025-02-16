US State Department edits website language on Taiwan independence

The US State Department website removed the phrase, “we do not support Taiwan independence,” although whether the edit reflected a deeper policy shift remains unclear.

The website also added a reference to Taiwan’s technological collaboration with the Pentagon, but maintained opposition to “changes to the status quo” by either Taiwan or China, which sees the island as a breakaway province it will inevitably absorb.

The new language comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Beijing last month that Washington doesn’t back Taiwan’s independence.

Taiwan officials, meanwhile, welcomed the changes.

Taipei has begun to shift its own stance toward the US, with relations becoming more “uncertain and transactional,” The New York Times reported, with fresh promises to boost US investment to avert President Donald Trump’s threatened tariff hikes.