US, Russia to hold Ukraine war talks in Saudi Arabia

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Feb 16, 2025, 10:30am EST
politicsgulfEurope
Servicemen of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fire a D-20 howitzer toward Russian troops.
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via Reuters
The News

Senior US and Russian officials are reportedly set to meet in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss ending the Ukraine war — Kyiv said it hadn’t been invited.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top White House advisers are expected to travel to the Gulf for the negotiations, which could herald a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin soon.

European leaders, meanwhile, are gathering Monday after also being excluded from the talks: Continent officials have criticized Moscow and Washington’s bilateral moves, amid rising concern that they are being left out of negotiations that will determine the continent’s future.

The meetings come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Munich Security Conference attendees Saturday that the old US-Europe relationship was “ending,” and called for the creation of an “army of Europe” to bolster longterm security instead.

